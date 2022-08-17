Previous
Next
National Space Centre, Leicester by carole_sandford
Photo 2188

National Space Centre, Leicester

Took the grandkids here today. Lots of information & interactive things for them to do. This is a statue of a astronaut doing a space walk with “ umbilical cord “.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great statue, I hope you all had a super time.
August 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous statue and shot.
August 17th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Neat statue
August 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise