Photo 2188
National Space Centre, Leicester
Took the grandkids here today. Lots of information & interactive things for them to do. This is a statue of a astronaut doing a space walk with “ umbilical cord “.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
space
,
national
,
centre
,
astronauts
Jacqueline
ace
Great statue, I hope you all had a super time.
August 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous statue and shot.
August 17th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Neat statue
August 17th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
August 17th, 2022
