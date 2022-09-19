Previous
Half Mast by carole_sandford
Photo 2221

Half Mast

Nf-sooc19.
Our flag flies all year round, a proper flag on a proper flag pole, something Phil had always wanted. Flying at half mast for obvious reasons.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
A perfect shot for today. I dropped the Union Flag (it’s a Union Jack when flown from a ship) to ‘half mast’ the minute the death of Queen Elizabeth was formally announced. As per Royal Protocol, it was raised to full mast at 0900 on Saturday 10 September for the proclamation of King Charles III and dropped back to half-mast at 1300 the next day. The Union Flag will return to full mast at 0900 tomorrow.
September 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a good shot for todays event. Just watching it on TV now, such a sad day.
September 19th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Very nice capture. At this very moment Christine (my wife) is watching the queen's funeral on tv.
September 19th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Dry appropriate today.
September 19th, 2022  
