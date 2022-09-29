Previous
Next
Himself by carole_sandford
Photo 2231

Himself

Nf- sooc. 29.
Another Nifty 50 portrait . One from Doddington.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Very nice portrait of Phil!
September 29th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A very happy man!
September 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely smiley portrait
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise