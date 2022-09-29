Sign up
Photo 2231
Himself
Nf- sooc. 29.
Another Nifty 50 portrait . One from Doddington.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
portrait
,
phil
,
husband
,
nf-sooc-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Very nice portrait of Phil!
September 29th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
A very happy man!
September 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely smiley portrait
September 29th, 2022
