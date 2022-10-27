Sign up
Photo 2259
White Bridge
For locals, an easily recognisable landmark in Hartsholme Park. Lots of cyclists use this as a cut through to head towards the bottom end of the city.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3149
photos
168
followers
142
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th October 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
bridge
,
autumn
,
hartsholme
Lesley
ace
Pretty amongst the autumn colours
October 27th, 2022
