Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2288
Stuck
I noticed this leaf stuck to the outside of the conservatory window when I looked out this morning. Funny how sometimes you have to search all day for a photo & other days they just present themselves!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3188
photos
167
followers
138
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Latest from all albums
856
2284
857
2285
2286
2287
2288
858
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th November 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
winter
,
leaf
,
wet
,
maple
,
stuck
JackieR
ace
What a great shot
November 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a super find and a gorgeous capture! Nature is wonderful - you could not have staged this! fav
November 25th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Great shot Carole.
November 25th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
November 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close