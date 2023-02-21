Sign up
Photo 2376
Landscape B&W 2
This one taken from the Lincoln ridge looking across towards Nottingham. The cooling towers of the power station that you can see are on the River Trent.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7!
3321
photos
170
followers
141
following
650% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
lincolnshire
,
for2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's an impressive view! I like the contrast between the barns and the towers.
February 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
I love this, there's loads of detail which really show up well in Mono. Looking at the colour version, I think this is better!
February 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The layers are more defined here in B&W.
February 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the scenic view with many layers
February 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fabulous layers and a balanced minimal composition, it works so beautifully in BnW
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
