Landscape B&W 2 by carole_sandford
Landscape B&W 2

This one taken from the Lincoln ridge looking across towards Nottingham. The cooling towers of the power station that you can see are on the River Trent.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Carole Sandford

LManning (Laura) ace
That's an impressive view! I like the contrast between the barns and the towers.
February 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I love this, there's loads of detail which really show up well in Mono. Looking at the colour version, I think this is better!
February 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The layers are more defined here in B&W.
February 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the scenic view with many layers
February 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fabulous layers and a balanced minimal composition, it works so beautifully in BnW
February 21st, 2023  
