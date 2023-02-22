Sign up
Photo 2377
Landscape B&W 3
My favourite Buslingthorpe tree, the field it lives in, some sheep, great light & clouds, form today’s landscape. Definitely the light & clouds that make this one .
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
buslingthorpe
,
for2023
