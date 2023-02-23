Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2378
Landscape B&W 4
A view across a Buslingthorpe field. Not quite sure what was growing, some sort of yellow grass type plant. The sun was getting near to completing its descent too. Quite a low pov ( yes I did manage to get up without falling over😜).
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3325
photos
171
followers
142
following
651% complete
View this month »
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
Latest from all albums
2375
899
2376
900
2377
901
2378
902
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
field
,
flare
,
crop
,
buslingthorpe
,
for2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov( glad you got up unscathed!! ) The b/w makes for a very dramatic scene!
February 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
Love the light and pov
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close