Landscape B&W 4 by carole_sandford
Landscape B&W 4

A view across a Buslingthorpe field. Not quite sure what was growing, some sort of yellow grass type plant. The sun was getting near to completing its descent too. Quite a low pov ( yes I did manage to get up without falling over😜).
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov( glad you got up unscathed!! ) The b/w makes for a very dramatic scene!
February 23rd, 2023  
Mallory ace
Love the light and pov
February 23rd, 2023  
