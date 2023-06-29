Previous
Disco Sputnik by carole_sandford
Photo 2504

Disco Sputnik

An Allium skeleton in the garden with a bit of a faff. Quite dramatic in its decline.
29th June 2023

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
A nice bit of faffing.
June 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great fun!
June 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's a fun faff!
June 29th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely. Very nice
June 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous faffing Carole
June 29th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
very interesting shot. It is beautiful
June 29th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh wow Carole yours is much more dramatic than mine! Love it!
June 29th, 2023  
KV ace
Cool looking allium… I’ve enjoyed photographing ours… the way they flower it looks like an explosion.
June 29th, 2023  
