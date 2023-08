Doddington Hall

When we first arrived this afternoon I thought we might get a tad wet, looking at the sky! It did brighten up though.

Doddington Hall is a Tudor House built in 1600. Still owned & lived in by the same family, having never been sold or cleared out. The family, live in one upstairs area, the rest is open to the public at various times during the year. The gardens are nearly always open. A lovely place.