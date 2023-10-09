Previous
Sundial by carole_sandford
Photo 2606

Sundial

Apple arches leading to & from the sundial, in one of the wallled gardens yesterday.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Their arbour looks a tad wonky. Love a sundial, but looks like it was a tad dull so it might have stopped
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise