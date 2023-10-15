A Splash of Autumn Colour

One from last Sunday’s visit to Doddington. This is an archway from one walled garden to another, ablaze with autumn colour.

I didn’t have a photo for today, as have been down in Leicestershire taking my brother to a hospital appointment.Leicester General Hospital is where I started my nurse training 43 years ago. It has changed quite a lot, a fair bit of new building & the old Nurses Home appears to have gone. I thought about taking a photo there but didn’t really have chance. Strange to go back to places after a long time…..