A Splash of Autumn Colour by carole_sandford
Photo 2612

A Splash of Autumn Colour

One from last Sunday’s visit to Doddington. This is an archway from one walled garden to another, ablaze with autumn colour.
I didn’t have a photo for today, as have been down in Leicestershire taking my brother to a hospital appointment.Leicester General Hospital is where I started my nurse training 43 years ago. It has changed quite a lot, a fair bit of new building & the old Nurses Home appears to have gone. I thought about taking a photo there but didn’t really have chance. Strange to go back to places after a long time…..
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
A nice view into the enchanted garden.
October 15th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot and place👍😊
October 15th, 2023  
