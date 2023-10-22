Sign up
Photo 2619
Someone’s Happy
As promised I took Lucy to Primarni today - only two of the bags are hers, but she was happy with her haul!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
3734
photos
163
followers
137
following
717% complete
View this month »
Tags
shopping
,
primarni
Brennie B
They get lots stuff . Great for kids!
October 22nd, 2023
