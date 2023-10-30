Sign up
Previous
Photo 2627
Potter Gate Lincoln
Taken inside the cathedral grounds looking down Potter Gate. Some of the oldest & most expensive houses in Lincoln. One in this photo has been split into apartments & one was up for sale some years ago, in excess of £600,000.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
autumn
,
pottergate
Diana
ace
a stunning capture with wonderful detail and colours, beautiful light too.
October 30th, 2023
