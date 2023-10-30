Previous
Potter Gate Lincoln by carole_sandford
Photo 2627

Potter Gate Lincoln

Taken inside the cathedral grounds looking down Potter Gate. Some of the oldest & most expensive houses in Lincoln. One in this photo has been split into apartments & one was up for sale some years ago, in excess of £600,000.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Diana ace
a stunning capture with wonderful detail and colours, beautiful light too.
October 30th, 2023  
