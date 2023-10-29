Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral

Photo taken from the arch way of the Galilee Porch, around the side & towards the rear of the building.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Gillian Brown
Lovely shot. It’s many, many years since I’ve been there.
October 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Nicely framed by the archway.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous capture and pov.
October 29th, 2023  
Sue Cooper
That's a stunning capture. You are so clever at finding different angles and locations from which to photograph this beautiful catherdal. Fav.
October 29th, 2023  
carol white
A lovely capture, nicely framed.Fav😊
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful capture ,nicely framed with the archway - such wonderful blue sky behind the lovely warm stonework of the Cathedral !
October 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
October 29th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
Beautiful
October 29th, 2023  
