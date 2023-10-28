Sign up
Photo 2625
More Autumn Colour
Not sure what tree this was, but the autumn colours are beautiful!
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Privacy
Tags
colours
,
autumn
Sue Cooper
ace
These leaves are lovely with that red edging. Fav.
October 28th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Wonderful colours especially with the red edging. Fav
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are beautiful as if someone has painted on a red edging on the yellow leaves!
October 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very interesting colours
October 28th, 2023
