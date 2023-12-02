Previous
Ghostly Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 2660

Ghostly Tree

Another from yesterday’s foggy outing. I liked this lone tree emerging from the murk.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson ace
Very atmospheric
December 2nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image. It seems that fog was a little bit everywhere since yesterday.
December 2nd, 2023  
Kate ace
Gives an introspective mood
December 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh boy this looks bleak. Difficult to imagine when we are in summer. fav.
December 2nd, 2023  
