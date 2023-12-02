Sign up
Previous
Photo 2660
Ghostly Tree
Another from yesterday’s foggy outing. I liked this lone tree emerging from the murk.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
,
fog
,
hackthorn
Judith Johnson
ace
Very atmospheric
December 2nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
December 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image. It seems that fog was a little bit everywhere since yesterday.
December 2nd, 2023
Kate
ace
Gives an introspective mood
December 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh boy this looks bleak. Difficult to imagine when we are in summer. fav.
December 2nd, 2023
