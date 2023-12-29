Previous
Snapseed to the Rescue by carole_sandford
Snapseed to the Rescue

The light today was not brilliant & this shot came out as really quite dark. A play in Snapseed & it’s not bad at all.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous editing
December 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely rescued.
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scene !
December 29th, 2023  
