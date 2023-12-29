Sign up
Photo 2687
Snapseed to the Rescue
The light today was not brilliant & this shot came out as really quite dark. A play in Snapseed & it’s not bad at all.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous editing
December 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely rescued.
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scene !
December 29th, 2023
