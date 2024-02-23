Previous
Negative Space 5 by carole_sandford
Photo 2743

Negative Space 5

And another one
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely collection
February 23rd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Pretty figurine, and great capture
February 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
She looks like she is daydreaming about something lovely….
February 23rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
keep them coming Carole , they are all top quality
February 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
February 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweetie
February 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise