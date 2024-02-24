Previous
Negative Space 6 by carole_sandford
Negative Space 6

Another elegant ballerina from the collection to demonstrate negative space. Gave this one a bit of a Snapseed faff!
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely.
February 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in high key
February 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Shiny wee girl, isn't she?
February 24th, 2024  
