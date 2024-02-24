Sign up
Photo 2744
Negative Space 6
Another elegant ballerina from the collection to demonstrate negative space. Gave this one a bit of a Snapseed faff!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
negative
space
ballerina
Beverley
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024
Sue Cooper
Lovely.
February 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful in high key
February 24th, 2024
Casablanca
Shiny wee girl, isn't she?
February 24th, 2024
