Previous
Photo 2747
Leah
Second portrait with emphasis on contrast. This one is Leah taken when she was a model for “makeup artist” Lucy a couple of weeks ago.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3961
photos
174
followers
143
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
leah
,
portraiture
,
contrast.
Casablanca
ace
Nice one, lovely contrast emphasis too. These girls are very photogenic.
February 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 27th, 2024
