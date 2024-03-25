Previous
Spring at the Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 2774

Spring at the Cathedral

A large patch of Daffs outside the cathedral, creating a lovely Spring scene.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful composition.
March 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful… love the cathedral in the background.
March 25th, 2024  
