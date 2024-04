Memory Month: Pinzgau

It's Monday and a couple of days before we need to return to hospital clinic. Nice feeling not to be fighting the early morning traffic today! Memory Month continues.



The Pinzgau region of Austria is my favourite. A couple of hours to the west of Salzburg you will find our favourite villages to which we have returned many times. Always nice to see it in Summer and not just the ski season. Clouds and mountains are always a fascinating combination to me. This from August 2014.