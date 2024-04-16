Memory Month: Krimml

Continuing with Memory Month with this from August 2014.



The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest in Austria and make for a stunning climb up, though it can be somewhat of a tourist trap these days. Most just make it to the top of the falls and turn around. This is the scene that greets you if you continue on further and cross the stream the falls emanate from.



If you carry on, as we did, it opens out into a beautiful lush valley and you feel like you have stumbled into another world. Follow that mountain path for long enough and you get to Kasern in Italy via the Krimmler Tauern Pass. This is a route that is known as the Peace Crossing as it was used by Jewish refugees escaping in 1947 just after WW2. A commemorative hike takes place on this route annually in June.