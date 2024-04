Memory Month: Schloss Mittersill

Back at hospital for Clinic this morning. Memory Month continues in my beloved Austria.



Schloss Mittersill, Austria, a place that friends of ours used to work when it was a conference centre and we visited them there. Now it has been sold on and turned into a wonderful hotel and its view up on the mountainside overlooking the valley and the village below is stunning. This is the courtyard after you have entered through a very narrow tunnelled gateway. August 2014.