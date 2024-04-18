Previous
Memory Month: Ulm Minster by casablanca
109 / 365

Memory Month: Ulm Minster

Back to hospital again today after a long one yesterday. Memory Month continues.

Ulm Minster in Germany is the one of the tallest structures in the world built before the 20th century. Its spire is at 161.53 metres (almost 530 feet) and you can climb up to the top via 768 stone spiral stairs, the last section of which is extremely narrow and dark. I was petrified standing up there with the wind whipping around me but it was on my list of 50 things to do during the year I was 50, so up I went! 14th August 2014
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
wonderful symmetry - fabulous towers and view
hope everything went well with the hospital :)
April 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. Sounds like another early start.
April 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, I love those old steeples.
April 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Superb view
April 18th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A cool view
April 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, your memory month must be getting you through those hard days at the hospital. Such a lovely scene.
April 18th, 2024  
