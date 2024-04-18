Memory Month: Ulm Minster

Back to hospital again today after a long one yesterday. Memory Month continues.



Ulm Minster in Germany is the one of the tallest structures in the world built before the 20th century. Its spire is at 161.53 metres (almost 530 feet) and you can climb up to the top via 768 stone spiral stairs, the last section of which is extremely narrow and dark. I was petrified standing up there with the wind whipping around me but it was on my list of 50 things to do during the year I was 50, so up I went! 14th August 2014