Reflections

Hubert de Burgh was an early English justiciar, someone who took authority and responsibility of wider affairs of the kingdom and acted as regent if the King were away. He served King John from the end of the 1100's and then King Henry III through the early 1200's and as Regent of England when the King was in his minority and later when he was absent abroad. Terribly important chap in other words!



This mural is part of a window depicting historical scenes along an outside wall of a supermarket near my Physio practice and the whole series of images surprises me every time I see it. Not in an area where you might think art and history would be top interests. I always enjoy looking at the pictures. You can see some of the street reflected in the image, though mostly the colour of the design dominates.