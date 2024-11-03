Previous
Uh oh by casablanca
308 / 365

Uh oh

Yesterday began with phone calls with paramedics at 6am, a barrage of ongoing calls all morning following on from that trying to sort things out that needed sorting and then, just as we arrived somewhere we needed to be later in the day, the power steering failed and car became undriveable. This was the culprit. It is a crankshaft pulley and it is very poorly. Now awaiting expensive repairs which are scheduled for Tuesday.

Life feels rather like the Bible book of Job lately… At some point things will get better!
