Mind the Gap by casablanca
307 / 365

Mind the Gap

A common sight when you live around London. Waiting on the tube station and noticing they have fresh paint on the sign on the platform edge.

Thanks for your patience. Plodding on here! Hand much improved, family issues continue.
2nd November 2024

Diana
I suppose it is very necessary, it could be a death trap! Hope all issues will soon be resolved Casa xx
November 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A
We have that here too, yours looks like a kid painted it.

Thinking of you xx
November 2nd, 2024  
Babs
I think my pal Sharon should have seen this. She was getting on a train in Sydney a while ago with some friends and the person behind her trod on the back of her shoe. The shoe fell through the gap and went under the train, luckily they held up the train until someone retrieved it. She is always an attention seeker. 😂
November 2nd, 2024  
