Previous
307 / 365
Mind the Gap
A common sight when you live around London. Waiting on the tube station and noticing they have fresh paint on the sign on the platform edge.
Thanks for your patience. Plodding on here! Hand much improved, family issues continue.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st November 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I suppose it is very necessary, it could be a death trap! Hope all issues will soon be resolved Casa xx
November 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
We have that here too, yours looks like a kid painted it.
Thinking of you xx
Thinking of you xx
November 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
I think my pal Sharon should have seen this. She was getting on a train in Sydney a while ago with some friends and the person behind her trod on the back of her shoe. The shoe fell through the gap and went under the train, luckily they held up the train until someone retrieved it. She is always an attention seeker. 😂
November 2nd, 2024
