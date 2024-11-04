Bus ride

As we currently have no car (see yesterday) we found a bus to take us to a hotel 17 miles away to get some brief respite over a nice roast Sunday lunch.



The lunch worked perfectly for my boys, less so for me since I am allergic to soya and the hotel had switched to soybean oil as their main cooking fat 🤦‍♀️ They eventually cobbled something together for me but no Sunday roast sadly. But my boys got theirs at least!



The Young Fella had just told us a joke so I snapped us on my phone with the stress lines temporarily absent. Every little helps, eh? Thanks for cheering us on. Hugely appreciated. Tough times in our house.