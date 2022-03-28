Sign up
Photo 1211
Cortina’s fauna
The red star should be symbol of communism (on a mink coat?) or just a declaration of love for Russia. I don’t know but ghhout that either way it was a street storytelling photo
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1595
photos
178
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th March 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
leopard
,
cortina
,
mink
,
dolomites
,
red-star
,
furcoats
