Minoru Chapel (Chapel of Love) by cdcook48
Minoru Chapel (Chapel of Love)

Built in 1891 on the north bank of the Fraser River in Richmond it was renovated and moved to Minoru Park in Central Richmond in 1967 and in the intervening years has become very popular for weddings. bob, if you're so inclined.

Chapel of Love: The Dixie Cups
https://youtu.be/L1yIQBwwUkQ?si=qRUyORo3PEBkGqA-
Chris Cook

