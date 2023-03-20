Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
292 / 365
Hockey
This is another from my son's hockey game the other night. I put a wide angle lens on my camera and moved behind the net for what I think is a quite dynamic view. My son is not in this shot.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1124
photos
168
followers
85
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Latest from all albums
824
290
825
826
291
827
828
292
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th March 2023 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hockey
,
sportsaction13
Milanie
ace
Really like this view you got
March 21st, 2023
Megan
ace
Love that bit of blur to some of the player's adding to the sense of action here!
March 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Fabulous perspective and capture of the action
March 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice action shot
March 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close