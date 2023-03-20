Previous
Hockey by cdcook48
292 / 365

Hockey

This is another from my son's hockey game the other night. I put a wide angle lens on my camera and moved behind the net for what I think is a quite dynamic view. My son is not in this shot.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Really like this view you got
March 21st, 2023  
Megan ace
Love that bit of blur to some of the player's adding to the sense of action here!
March 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Fabulous perspective and capture of the action
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice action shot
March 21st, 2023  
