293 / 365
Into the Sun.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
6th March 2023 6:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black&white
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome POV
March 22nd, 2023
