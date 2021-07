7.12.21

I love going to Lowe's or Home Depot with Tom. While he is off getting whatever he needs for the house's latest project I spend my time with the flowers. I always say that I am going to remember what they are - and you know just how that goes. I think these are gladiola but I could be wrong. It had poured down rain right before I shot these. I find such peace wandering through all of the different plants. God certainly made a variety of blooms to keep us happy.