Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1112
leaf by Cathy Custer Donohoue
My shot for the word "leaf" in the 32nd round of the Photography Scavenger Hunt. I couldn't think of anything original so I fell back on using a shot and playing with it.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1365
photos
83
followers
163
following
304% complete
View this month »
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
13th July 2021 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is rather lovely and a little mysterious too!
August 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close