Photo 1121
Gold
I love this one for the Spring Grove calendar. You have to be there on just the right day to get leaves on the tree and falling at the same time. I need to crop this one but I love it all......I welcome your comments and criticism.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
10th November 2020 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
cathy donohoue photography
,
spring grove cemetery and arboretum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious Autumnal scene !
August 22nd, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 22nd, 2021
