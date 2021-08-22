Previous
Next
Gold by cdonohoue
Photo 1121

Gold

I love this one for the Spring Grove calendar. You have to be there on just the right day to get leaves on the tree and falling at the same time. I need to crop this one but I love it all......I welcome your comments and criticism.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Glorious Autumnal scene !
August 22nd, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise