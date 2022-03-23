Previous
Pink Snowball Magnolia by cdonohoue
Pink Snowball Magnolia

We stopped by Spring Grove this afternoon just to see what else had popped. It was amazing. I have to go back later this week and hopefully get some decent light. It was a fight with the wind to get this one.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
