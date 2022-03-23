Sign up
Photo 1147
Pink Snowball Magnolia
We stopped by Spring Grove this afternoon just to see what else had popped. It was amazing. I have to go back later this week and hopefully get some decent light. It was a fight with the wind to get this one.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
0
0
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1403
photos
76
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
23rd March 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
magnolia
,
spring grove cemetery
