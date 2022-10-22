Sign up
Photo 1149
My former Pastor
I so rarely shoot people. I took this shot of my former pastor, my friend Pat, at a Fall Fest at church. I took literally 100's of shots of folks, but this is by far my favorite.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
0
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
22nd October 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kennedy heights presbyterian church
,
fall fest
,
pastor pat
katy
ace
For someone who rarely does it, this is a magnificent portrait of her
October 23rd, 2022
