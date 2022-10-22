Previous
Next
My former Pastor by cdonohoue
Photo 1149

My former Pastor

I so rarely shoot people. I took this shot of my former pastor, my friend Pat, at a Fall Fest at church. I took literally 100's of shots of folks, but this is by far my favorite.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
For someone who rarely does it, this is a magnificent portrait of her
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise