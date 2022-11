11.14.22

Weighting....

I went to the gym this morning. One of the joys of my life - and I never thought I would say that. I was not at all athletic growing up. I was always in the music department. Silver Sneakers allows me to go to the Mason Center for free. It is such a great place with the structured classes, machines and aquatic center. It is a great cardio workout and something positive that I am doing for myself.