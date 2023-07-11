Previous
Aqua by cdonohoue
Aqua

This was my shot for "Aqua" in the Scavenger Hunt. I'm so far behind and don't know when I can realistically catch up. We lost our eight year old Aussie and my thinking process is gone with him. I did get a 2nd and a 3rd place on this one.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful pic, sorry for your loss
July 11th, 2023  
