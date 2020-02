Plane Tree

We have been getting our house ready for sale and have had it 'staged' ready for photos and open homes to take place.

We stayed in the motorhome for a couple of nights, in a local reserve that's been made available for freedom camping. In the morning I went for a wander around and photographed some of the trees. Looks like it's going to be another hot day.



For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge.