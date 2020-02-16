Previous
Next
ANZ Building 1 by chikadnz
74 / 365

ANZ Building 1

The rear entrance of the ANZ building in Tauranga. My first experience of a property auction took place here a few weeks earlier.

For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 (architecture).
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise