Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
74 / 365
ANZ Building 1
The rear entrance of the ANZ building in Tauranga. My first experience of a property auction took place here a few weeks earlier.
For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 (architecture).
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
357
photos
45
followers
83
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Latest from all albums
70
192
71
193
72
194
73
74
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
nz
,
monochrome
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close