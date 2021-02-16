Previous
White Against White by cindymc
Photo 1178

White Against White

Taking advantage of shooting some of the flowers from a bouquet that my hubby gave me for Valentine's Day. It gives me something to do during this winter storm.

Thanks for stopping by! I appreciate your comments.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Cindy McFarland

