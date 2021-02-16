Sign up
Photo 1178
White Against White
Taking advantage of shooting some of the flowers from a bouquet that my hubby gave me for Valentine's Day. It gives me something to do during this winter storm.
Thanks for stopping by! I appreciate your comments.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
