Freezing Falls

We've had three winter storms come through in 7 days. It first started with a sleet storm....very rare. It seemed to go on and on. Then, snow. We've gotten 7-8" on top of the icy stuff. I'm so ready for spring! My husband did take me out one day after the sleet storm and I got this one shot of some falls nearby.



Thanks for stopping by and stay warm and safe!