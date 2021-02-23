Previous
Sunshine Makes a Difference by cindymc
Sunshine Makes a Difference

Even though it was in the 30's still with snow on the ground, a walk in the woods this weekend wasn't so bad since the sun was out.

Cindy McFarland

Lou Ann ace
Oh so nice! Love the sun’s glow.
February 23rd, 2021  
Judith Johnson
It certaily does! Lovely image. Your title makes me thinks of the John Denver song, Sunshine 'almost always makes me happy' ( or was it cry?)
February 23rd, 2021  
