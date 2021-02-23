Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1181
Sunshine Makes a Difference
Even though it was in the 30's still with snow on the ground, a walk in the woods this weekend wasn't so bad since the sun was out.
Thanks for your visit and comments!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
0
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2021 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so nice! Love the sun's glow.
February 23rd, 2021
Judith Johnson
It certaily does! Lovely image. Your title makes me thinks of the John Denver song, Sunshine 'almost always makes me happy' ( or was it cry?)
February 23rd, 2021
