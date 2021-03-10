Previous
Next
Late afternoon in the woods by cindymc
Photo 1182

Late afternoon in the woods

My husband took me to a nearby park that has a beautiful patch of pine trees. Thankfully, he doesn't mind posing for me when I need him.

Thanks for stopping by. Hope you're enjoying this warm weather like we are.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely light and scenery.Fav😊
March 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love the lighting and all those long shadows!
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise