Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1182
Late afternoon in the woods
My husband took me to a nearby park that has a beautiful patch of pine trees. Thankfully, he doesn't mind posing for me when I need him.
Thanks for stopping by. Hope you're enjoying this warm weather like we are.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1319
photos
83
followers
106
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2021 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Lovely light and scenery.Fav😊
March 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love the lighting and all those long shadows!
March 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close