(Day 320) - LA's Echo

CJ is happily exploring Echo Park, a densely populated neighborhood in Central LA with a lake & park in the center. Why is it named Echo Park, you ask? Well, during construction of the lake in 1892, before it was filled with water, loud echoes could be heard throughout the area.



In the past, the lake was defaced and polluted. But after recent rehabilitation, you can now go fishing, visit palm tree infested marshes, or ride a swan pedal boat while getting doused by a skyscraper fountain! CJ loved all the different kinds of views around the park. We especially liked this bench's quote, which reads:



"If it’s not sunny today, it will be shortly! This is Echo Park in California. Lots of gloomy, rainy days are not allowed."



No truer quote can be said about Los Angeles; a quote that echos throughout the city. 😆