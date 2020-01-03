(Day 324) - Good Morning, L.A.

CJ the Legographer and I are in Kenneth Hahn Park. At the Lookout Point, we were greeted by a most spectacular sight: The stunning San Gabriel Mountains towering over Downtown LA and her LA neighborhoods!



There were dozens of other photographers here trying to capture this very rare sight. Usually, you cannot see the mountains due to smog and haze. Been waiting weeks for a heavy rain or high wind and it finally happened the night before.



We are taken aback with how much beauty is all around us that we've never noticed before. Definitely one of my favorite images of CJ's LA Tour. 🏔🏙😄