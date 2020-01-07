(Day 327) - Stand By Me

Earlier this week, I awkwardly experimented with all sorts of wacky ways to hang backgrounds on my workbench. Then, my dad suggested buying a stand online. A great idea!Found this one for, at the time of writing, only $20. It works great, hanging my backgrounds just right. Because of all the small subjects I photograph, a tiny stand is perfect for CJ and me.If you're ever interested, you can find it on Amazon here: