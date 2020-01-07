Previous
Next
(Day 327) - Stand By Me by cjphoto
Photo 3250

(Day 327) - Stand By Me

Earlier this week, I awkwardly experimented with all sorts of wacky ways to hang backgrounds on my workbench. Then, my dad suggested buying a stand online. A great idea!

Found this one for, at the time of writing, only $20. It works great, hanging my backgrounds just right. Because of all the small subjects I photograph, a tiny stand is perfect for CJ and me.

If you're ever interested, you can find it on Amazon here:
Amazon US - Retractable Support Stand
Amazon UK - Retractable Support Stand
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Looks like it works really well. Thanks for sharing Chris.
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise