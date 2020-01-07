Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3250
(Day 327) - Stand By Me
Earlier this week, I awkwardly experimented with all sorts of wacky ways to hang backgrounds on my workbench. Then, my dad suggested buying a stand online. A great idea!
Found this one for, at the time of writing, only $20. It works great, hanging my backgrounds just right. Because of all the small subjects I photograph, a tiny stand is perfect for CJ and me.
If you're ever interested, you can find it on Amazon here:
Amazon US - Retractable Support Stand
Amazon UK - Retractable Support Stand
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3288
photos
168
followers
48
following
890% complete
View this month »
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cute
,
lego
,
stand
,
teddy bear
,
setup
,
toy photography
,
white board
,
cj-legographer
Nick
ace
Looks like it works really well. Thanks for sharing Chris.
January 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close